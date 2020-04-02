Extension specialist works to maintain Nevada rangelands

Meiman is particularly interested in livestock grazing management to maintain or improve habitat in and around streams. Plant communities in these areas have important links to instream habitats for many species, including Lahontan cutthroat trout, which is a threatened species according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“It’s so great to be back in Extension,” Meiman said. “I love being able to get out of the office and connect with people who manage rangelands. I’m learning a lot right now about what is happening in northern Nevada and how I can make an impact and best support efforts to improve rangeland management here – even in instances where it is already pretty good.”

Going forward, Meiman plans to work with ranchers who have Bureau of Land Management or Forest Service grazing permits on how to best monitor rangelands cooperatively with the agencies to support their management decisions. He also plans to continue working with the bureau and bureau permittees in Nevada who are involved in outcome-based grazing. This is a new approach to grazing management that provides permittees with opportunities for increased management flexibility and input on defining management outcomes, but also more responsibility for those outcomes.

"I have known Meiman and have watched his career develop over the last 20 years and can definitively state he is one of the most qualified and talented rangeland scientists in the USA,” Tamzen Stringham, chair of the College’s Department of Agriculture, Veterinary & Rangeland Sciences, said. “The department and Extension are extremely blessed to have him as part of our Extension and research team. Nevada rangelands and our rural communities will benefit significantly from Meiman’s knowledge."

