Face mask protest planned at Tuesday's school board meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The face mask debate will be front and center of the school board meeting Tuesday as a group of parents protest mandatory masks for students, and as trustees discuss approving state mandates requiring coverings.

Elko County School Board of Trustees will discuss and vote on modifications to the hybrid instruction model during its regular board meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. at Central Office at 850 Elm St.

But an hour before the meeting, a group of parents will lead a peaceful demonstration, asking the board for more parental choice for their children returning to the classroom.

“We understand that some restrictions and precautions are necessary,” said parent and co-organizer Caroline Hicks, “but as soon as we, as a district, are able, we would like each individual family to have the choice not to wear a mask at school.”

Parent and co-organizer Bailey Meza said the school board needs to “stand up for our community” before Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Education and represent parents, especially as schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.