Facility plan consulting group begins series of community engagement sessions

ELKO — A consulting group hired by Elko County School District to complete a comprehensive Master Facility Plan will begin conducting community engagement sessions next week.

This purpose of the community engagement sessions is to explain the process of the Master Facility Plan.

The sessions will be held virtually on the Teams platform. Below are the associated links for each of the community engagement sessions:

Wednesday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Join on your computer or mobile app

Or join by entering a meeting ID

Meeting ID: 270 576 817 673

Passcode: xVp92N

Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

Join on your computer or mobile app

Or join by entering a meeting ID

Meeting ID: 239 861 376 011

Passcode: SkDpkr

Thursday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Join on your computer or mobile app

Or join by entering a meeting ID

Meeting ID: 278 232 754 341

Passcode: uLLHgV

MGT Consulting Group, hired to complete a master facility plan earlier this year, has already begun developing a facility assessment report by gathering and analyzing both quantitative and qualitative data.

According to the group, the quantitative data includes facility assessments and capacity, enrollment projections, and demographic analysis. Qualitative data is gathered from conversations with district officials familiar with educational programs and facilities, as well as community input gathered through several methods.

The public will later be notified of a second series, which will allow the public to provide input regarding the data compiled relevant to the facilities plan. The final community input component will present itself as a survey conducted online.