Fall cleanup day slated Nov. 20

Elko Landfill

The entrance to the Elko Landfill, with scale house at left

 BETH WOODBURY

ELKO -- The City of Elko Fall Community Cleanup Day is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the landfill.

The event provides the residents of Elko City and Elko County the ability to dispose of large bulky items and yard waste (tree branches, weeds, etc.) from personal and public property without being charged a tipping fee.

The fee will not be waived for commercial (business) customers.

Participants are asked to remove the doors from any bulky item that is self-locking, and to remember to cover loads on the way to the landfill to prevent losing any waste.

