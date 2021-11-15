Fall cleanup day slated Nov. 20

ELKO -- The City of Elko Fall Community Cleanup Day is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the landfill.

The event provides the residents of Elko City and Elko County the ability to dispose of large bulky items and yard waste (tree branches, weeds, etc.) from personal and public property without being charged a tipping fee.

The fee will not be waived for commercial (business) customers.

Participants are asked to remove the doors from any bulky item that is self-locking, and to remember to cover loads on the way to the landfill to prevent losing any waste.

