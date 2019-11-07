Fall Craft Festival this weekend in Spring Creek

LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club Fall Craft Festival is this weekend at the Spring Creek High School gym.

Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4p.m., and Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The festival is organized by the club’s board of officers under the Direction of Joyce Kay, president. The volunteer-based organization’s members use their time and talent to improve the communities of Lamoille, Spring Creek and Elko.

They maintain the Lamoille Club House, provide scholarships for seniors at Spring Creek High School and students at Great Basin College, individuals at Harbor House, donations to Lamoille and Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Departments, Hospice, the Elko County Fair exhibit awards, CADV , the Lamoille Post Office, the Lamoille Church, and Elko County veterans.

The Fall Craft Festival is one of the extravaganzas that open the season of holiday bazaars in the Spring Creek/Elko area. It features well-made creative items , local photography, stoneware, quilts, ceramics, Christmas ornaments, homemade soaps, soap dishes, handmade jewelry, wood crafts, metal crafts, and refurbished furniture.