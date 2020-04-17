False virus claims disrupt county jail

With human resources and supplies strained due to the coronavirus pandemic, “this is not the time to cry wolf,” Narvaiza said.

On the law enforcement side, it creates anxiety for the deputy, his family and other employees. It also disrupts the shift schedule for other deputies.

A deputy who is potentially exposed to the inmate must be quarantined with pay until the test results come back. Then it takes another deputy working overtime to cover that shift and another employee’s time to take test samples to Reno to the state public health lab.

“You’re paying two guys,” Narvaiza said. “Then we have to send somebody from the department to Reno with the samples. That’s an eight-hour round trip. So you lose one individual on patrol or in jail because of it.”

On the healthcare side, it uses one of the county’s COVID-19 test kits, which are in limited supply. According to Elko County Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam, there were about 50 test kits available in the county at the beginning of April.

The inmate must take one of the tests to back up the claim, which Narvaiza said comes out of the county’s supply.