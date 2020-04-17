False virus claims disrupt county jail

ELKO – Would anyone willingly claim to have the coronavirus?
The answer could be surprising as three inmates being booked into the Elko County Jail in recent weeks tried to use the virus as a way to avoid incarceration.
The claims are causing some disruption in Elko County, placing additional stress on deputies, using valuable test kits, and costing additional expense.
It is also prompting the Elko District Attorney’s Office to look into charging anyone who falsely states they have tested positive or are presumed positive for the coronavirus to dodge arrest and incarceration.
Three offenders who told deputies they were positive or presumed positive for COVID-19 were placed in an isolation hold until the results returned, said Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza.
All three tested negative, he said.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, a person falsely giving information that they have tested positive for COVID-19 as they are being arrested or detained could be charged with NRS 197.190 for obstructing a public officer. NRS 199.280 could also be added for resisting a public officer.
The charges are both misdemeanors, with a possible sentence of up to six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
With human resources and supplies strained due to the coronavirus pandemic, “this is not the time to cry wolf,” Narvaiza said.
On the law enforcement side, it creates anxiety for the deputy, his family and other employees. It also disrupts the shift schedule for other deputies.
A deputy who is potentially exposed to the inmate must be quarantined with pay until the test results come back. Then it takes another deputy working overtime to cover that shift and another employee’s time to take test samples to Reno to the state public health lab.
“You’re paying two guys,” Narvaiza said. “Then we have to send somebody from the department to Reno with the samples. That’s an eight-hour round trip. So you lose one individual on patrol or in jail because of it.”
On the healthcare side, it uses one of the county’s COVID-19 test kits, which are in limited supply. According to Elko County Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam, there were about 50 test kits available in the county at the beginning of April.
The inmate must take one of the tests to back up the claim, which Narvaiza said comes out of the county’s supply.
“It’s wrong because the county is wasting tests that somebody else could use,” the sheriff said. “If this spikes, we don’t want to be short because somebody made up stories about being sick.”
Since Gov. Steve Sisolak issued state quarantine directives in March, Narvaiza said there was a limit on who is booked in the Elko County Jail in an effort to protect approximately 100 inmates who have been incarcerated anywhere from three months to a year.
Local law enforcement has been making arrests for gross misdemeanors and felonies such as domestic battery, driving under the influence, assault and other crimes.
“We’re trying to minimize contact with the inmates who have been in there a long time,” he explained. “Those guys are probably the safest [from the virus].”
Anyone suspected of disturbing the peace, trespassing, traffic violations, animal offenses, or other misdemeanors is cited and released. A court summons for those types of offenses will be issued at a later date.
Those who are arrested and booked into jail must be screened for COVID-19 and placed in isolation for two weeks before entering the general population, Narvaiza explained.
In the past four weeks, an average of only about one or two people has been arrested per day by all of the law enforcement agencies in the county combined.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada and many attorneys have been urging Sisolak and prison officials to release some nonviolent offenders from custody. On Thursday, a judge granted Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s request to reduce jail populations by 10 percent after four inmates tested positive, reported The Nevada Independent.
Earlier in the week, five Department of Corrections employees had tested positive for coronavirus, according to spokesman Scott Kelley.
To mitigate exposure to the virus and prepare first responders, Elko Central Dispatch implemented a screening process, alerting firefighters, law enforcement and EMS if a location is a possible COVID-19 site.
The preventative measures are necessary to reduce gaps in manpower and potential infection of an entire first-responder shift, said Annette Kerr, Elko County Emergency Manager.
“If we lose one person on one shift, and infect the rest of the shift, we don’t have coverage,” she explained.
Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi called the development of false claims “troublesome.” He said such claims were “putting a lot of people at risk” until test results verify the person’s statements made upon arrest.
“They were using it as a ‘get out of jail free card,’” Andreozzi said. “It’s falsifying [information].”
The arrival of a PCR machine to test first responders might reduce costs and provide results in 15 minutes to someone potentially exposed to COVID-19 within 48 hours of being in contact with a positive or presumed positive case.
On Wednesday, Putnam announced the loan of the testing machine from the state, which will be used for frontline healthcare workers, EMS, firefighters and law enforcement in rural Nevada, along with the underserved population.
The machine could save the county $300 per test and it will be used to ensure the safety of frontline first responders and their families.
However, it’s the additional stress on his deputies, their families and the Sheriff’s office employees that concerns Narvaiza the most.
“You’re taking people’s livelihoods and turning them upside down,” he said. “You’re saying your COVID-19 positive, and everybody’s worried because they’ve come in contact with you.”
Andreozzi agreed. He said the situation overall was not a “money issue,” but that individuals should be held accountable for their actions because of the ripple effect it has on the community.
“Everything has been in the spirit of protecting first responders, first and foremost,” he said.
