Familiar face bids for city council

ELKO – Could the second time be the charm for registered nurse Rowena Smith, who filed to run another campaign for the city council?
Smith filed for one of the two open seats on the Elko City Council on Tuesday. She was the second candidate to register her name on the ballot, one day after incumbent Mandy Simons filed for a third term.
Robert Schmidtlein currently holds the other seat that is up for election this year.
In 2018, Smith ran for city council and came in third behind Chip Stone and Bill Hance by a margin of 147 votes.
Smith said launching another campaign would give her another chance to represent “the ordinary person in Elko.”
“I believe I can be a spokesperson for all. I have the ability to speak to others without having them being afraid of leadership,” she said.
Smith, who is a registered nurse at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, explained that her background in the medical field and once owning and operating a skilled care facility gave her many abilities, including business management and leadership skills.
It also gave her insight on how to support families with a loved one in their “twilight years. That’s quite a sensitive and very serious matter.”
An immigrant from the Philippines, with a father who was in the military and a son who was an officer for the Las Vegas Metro police, Smith said she would advocate for “the whole of Elko,” including law enforcement and the military.
In the two years since her first bid for office, Smith said her platform remains the same “because that is me.”
“I am very much a pro-lifer and pro-law enforcement,” she said. “My platform is to keep Elko safe as much as possible. I am a conservative in my values, but it is tempered with the great art of listening to others and their suffering.”
Regarding medical marijuana, Smith said she supported alternative therapies for patient comfort but would support fellow city council members and Mayor Reece Keener in any decision they make.
“I feel we do have a good mayor. He has done quite a bit in the short time that he has been mayor, so I very much respect him.”
Smith said she wanted the voters to know that she feels the responsibility and accountability of serving on the city council, and if elected, she will serve the entire community.
“Please, Elko citizens, feel free to know that I am very much approachable and that I will listen with a tender and sensitive ear to your needs.”
Elko County Commission
Also, on Tuesday, mining safety trainer business owner Gary L. Evertsen filed to run for Elko County Commission. He will run against incumbent Rex Steninger, who announced last week his intention to campaign for re-election.
Evertsen said his goal is to bring more representation of South Fork to the Commissioners.
“I don’t think we have representation out in South Fork like we should,” he said. He listed a few areas, such as roads and cleaning up properties, as some of the area’s current priorities that he felt the county has overlooked.
“Junk buildings, houses and cars. Stuff I think needs to be cleaned up,” Evertsen said. “There’s a lot of people who come in from out of state and the city to go fishing at the lake and for recreation.”
Evertsen said as a volunteer firefighter, formerly serving with the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department, he was interested in the outcome of the Elko County Fire Protection District firefighters’ negotiations with the county but was willing to wait for the result.
“That’s close to my heart, what’s going on with the Fire District,” he said. “I’ll wait and see how it works out.”
He also restated his campaign promise, if elected, to “not accept money for my time.”
“I want to serve voluntarily without compensation,” Evertsen said. “I’ll donate my money back to the county for the budget.”
Evertsen said he served in the U.S. Army for eight years, retiring as a sergeant first class. He enlisted in the Wyoming National Guard and then joined the Nevada Guard, serving for 11 years.
His mining career spans about 44 years, where he was employed by Barrick Gold Corp. serving on a mine rescue crew.
Since 2001, he has owned and operated his own business that specializes in safety training and Mine Safety and Health Administration regulations.
Filing for city and county offices continues until March 13.