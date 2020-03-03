Familiar face bids for city council

It also gave her insight on how to support families with a loved one in their “twilight years. That’s quite a sensitive and very serious matter.”

An immigrant from the Philippines, with a father who was in the military and a son who was an officer for the Las Vegas Metro police, Smith said she would advocate for “the whole of Elko,” including law enforcement and the military.

In the two years since her first bid for office, Smith said her platform remains the same “because that is me.”

“I am very much a pro-lifer and pro-law enforcement,” she said. “My platform is to keep Elko safe as much as possible. I am a conservative in my values, but it is tempered with the great art of listening to others and their suffering.”

Regarding medical marijuana, Smith said she supported alternative therapies for patient comfort but would support fellow city council members and Mayor Reece Keener in any decision they make.

“I feel we do have a good mayor. He has done quite a bit in the short time that he has been mayor, so I very much respect him.”

Smith said she wanted the voters to know that she feels the responsibility and accountability of serving on the city council, and if elected, she will serve the entire community.