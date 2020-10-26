Families formed on National Adoption Day

ELKO – National Adoption Day isn’t officially until Nov. 21 this year, but District Judge Nancy Porter decided to seize the day and celebrate the gift of adoption early.
For the past seven years, Judge Porter has scheduled one special day of honor in recognition of the monumental task which is called adoption, the task of unconditionally loving a child who is not directly related but who desperately needs a place and people to call home.
This year’s Adoption Day ceremony involved five adoption proceedings, gifts from the court as well as the District Attorney’s office; and a luncheon catered by Ogi Deli.
In celebration, the normally austere courtroom was transformed with bright purple and red balloons to create a festive air. Stuffed pigs, cows and teddy bears, which sat on Judge Porter’s bench, awaited the moment when a child would choose one as a token, a memory of this life-altering event. Smiling petitioners sat eagerly expecting to be granted their greatest desire, the responsibility of being a parent.
With the normal pronouncement of “all rise,” the proceedings began.
Making certain that the child will be cared for and loved is of utmost import. Although each adoption is unique, transforming cousin into sister, friend into brother, stepfather into dad, or grandma into mom, the law demands that certain criteria is met by all. Each petitioner endured a thorough vetting, demonstrating that the child will be well cared for financially and physically, and that they will have a proper place and position in the home.
After the legalities, Judge Porter requested the newly formed family move forward and form a circle by holding hands. She then led the family in a solemn pledge to love and support the child as a family unit, including special wording for the new parents: “We may not have given you the gift of life … but life has surely given us the gift of you.”
Once the pledge was complete, the Elko County District Attorney’s office joined the celebration by gifting each adopted child a backpack filled with school supplies.
During the final proceeding that completed the process of adopting her nephew, Cami Carr commented that “we are really grateful be here and add Riley as an official member of the family.” In Riley’s case the family chose to maintain his birth name in honor of his deceased parents.
Justin and Tamara Monroe, however, changed daughter Sophia’s last name to Monroe to match theirs. Last month Tamara adopted Justin’s twin boys, Justin and Harland. Now the family is overjoyed and prepared to move forward with a new beginning.
A catered lunch ended the celebration. The lunch was served buffet style in the County Commission meeting room. Any family that had adopted in the past year was invited. Adding to the festivities were additional gifts for the child and door prizes.
According to NationalAdoptionDay.org, the event was inspired by Michael Nash, a former presiding judge of Los Angeles County’s Juvenile Court who would open his courts on Saturdays in order to aid in finalizing adoptions in the area he served.
The website also states that currently in the United States more than 120,000 children are in foster care.
Whether or not your immediate family has been impacted by adoption, chances are that you know a family that has been blessed by adoption and grown through the joys and trials of becoming a new family.
“Presiding over adoptions,” Judge Ported commented, “is one of the most rewarding parts of my job. Being able to move children into ‘forever’ homes and bring families together makes some of the more difficult cases I have to manage worth it.”
