Families formed on National Adoption Day

After the legalities, Judge Porter requested the newly formed family move forward and form a circle by holding hands. She then led the family in a solemn pledge to love and support the child as a family unit, including special wording for the new parents: “We may not have given you the gift of life … but life has surely given us the gift of you.”

Once the pledge was complete, the Elko County District Attorney’s office joined the celebration by gifting each adopted child a backpack filled with school supplies.

During the final proceeding that completed the process of adopting her nephew, Cami Carr commented that “we are really grateful be here and add Riley as an official member of the family.” In Riley’s case the family chose to maintain his birth name in honor of his deceased parents.

Justin and Tamara Monroe, however, changed daughter Sophia’s last name to Monroe to match theirs. Last month Tamara adopted Justin’s twin boys, Justin and Harland. Now the family is overjoyed and prepared to move forward with a new beginning.

A catered lunch ended the celebration. The lunch was served buffet style in the County Commission meeting room. Any family that had adopted in the past year was invited. Adding to the festivities were additional gifts for the child and door prizes.