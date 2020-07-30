Family drive-in movie will play Aug. 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – Looking for something to do on a hot summer night in August? How about a family drive-in movie?

On Aug. 15, the Spring Creek Association is hosting “Angry Birds,” beginning at dusk in front of the Spring Creek Horse Palace.

Ruby Mountain Hot Dogs, Boot Scootin’ Brew and Spring Creek Sweet Shop will be on hand to sell food and beverages during the movie.

The family-friendly event is the second in the summer movie series, replacing Movies at the Marina this year due to social distancing guidelines. More than 100 families watched “The Secret Life of Pets 2” from their vehicles on July 18 at the Horse Palace, which was well-received, according to the association.

“We wanted to give our residents some outdoor family fun …and the community really enjoyed this,” the association said in a statement. “They want to get out and experience things like this with their family and friends. They are hoping we are able to continue this tradition throughout the rest of the year.”

There is still an opportunity to sponsor the upcoming family drive-in on Aug. 15, according to the association.

For more information or to become a sponsor, email events@springcreeknv.org or call the Spring Creek Association at 775-753-6295.

