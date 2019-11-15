Family Resource Center looking for new director

ELKO -- The board of directors for the Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada are conducting a search for a new executive director. The current director, Judy Andréson, is leaving the Elko area once the search committee has hired a successful candidate and Andréson has trained the new director.

The Family Resource Center is a nonprofit agency located in Elko County. The agency is accredited through the Better Business Bureau and GuideStar/Candid.

Since 1985, the agency has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. Current programs include family advocacy, connections to community resources, parent education, healthy teen programs and a nutrition education program with supplemental food benefits (WIC).

Jami Dwyer, FRC board president, said, “The entire staff and the board is saddened by the loss of Judy as the director. She will be difficult to replace, however, we are very grateful she has chosen to remain on until we are able to conduct a successful search for her replacement.”

Dwyer said Andréson began as director in July 2012 and has worked tirelessly to develop new policies and procedures, and ensure the employees receive vital workforce training.