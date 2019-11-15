Family Resource Center looking for new director

ELKO -- The board of directors for the Family Resource Centers of Northeastern Nevada are conducting a search for a new executive director. The current director, Judy Andréson, is leaving the Elko area once the search committee has hired a successful candidate and Andréson has trained the new director.
The Family Resource Center is a nonprofit agency located in Elko County. The agency is accredited through the Better Business Bureau and GuideStar/Candid.
Since 1985, the agency has been enhancing the quality of life for Northern Nevada residents through education, programs and community connections. Current programs include family advocacy, connections to community resources, parent education, healthy teen programs and a nutrition education program with supplemental food benefits (WIC).
Jami Dwyer, FRC board president, said, “The entire staff and the board is saddened by the loss of Judy as the director. She will be difficult to replace, however, we are very grateful she has chosen to remain on until we are able to conduct a successful search for her replacement.”
You have free articles remaining.
Dwyer said Andréson began as director in July 2012 and has worked tirelessly to develop new policies and procedures, and ensure the employees receive vital workforce training.
“Judy is an exceptional program administrator, taking the many changes in grant funding and administration in stride while continuing to provide valuable programs to our community,” Dwyer said.
“Judy has a very strong work ethic,” added Dwyer, “she has been an excellent leader with high expectations for herself, and the entire agency. She was also a big picture person, but never lost sight of the details necessary to fulfill our strategic plans and fundraising endeavors.”
Dwyer says the search committee has set up the following preferred requirements for the new director: A bachelor’s degree in business or public administration, social work, counseling, or other relevant education; two years of experience in nonprofit administration; two years of experience writing grant proposals and administering grants including submissions to federal, state, and private grantors; ability to pass a fingerprint-based state and federal background check.
“We are looking for a new director with good communication skills as well as experience in human resources who can hire, train and manage staff, work under a board of directors, and can professionally and ethically manage the Family Resource Center’s programs and budgets,” Dwyer said.
Those interested in applying for the position should email a cover letter, resume, salary requirements and three references to jobs@elkofrc.org.