ELKO – The snow fell, the snow piled up, the snow melted.
A winter storm dropped two and half inches of new snow on Elko overnight for a total depth of seven inches, as measured at the National Weather Service office on the east side of town.
The slush made a mess of regional highways – and parking lots – but quickly began melting as temperatures climbed well above freezing Monday afternoon.
Most motorists took the latest snowstorm in stride.
Jim Stewart of the Nevada Highway Patrol said from 6 p.m. Sunday night through 10 a.m. Monday, troopers handled three crashes and six slide-offs.
“The majority of crashes we handle during these winter events are caused by speed too fast for conditions,” he said.
Strong winds produced whiteout conditions in Spring Creek on Sunday night.
“As always, by reducing your speed, you reduce your chances of getting in a crash,” he said. “Thanks to all the motorists who took extra care in getting to their destinations safely.”
