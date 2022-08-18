Fatal car crash on US Highway 50 west of Eureka

ELKO – An Ely woman was killed in a crash when another motorist tried to pass a semi on U.S. Highway 50.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 24 miles west of Eureka shortly before 11 a.m. July 31. They determined that a Ford Fusion driven by Francis Fields, 74, was eastbound while a tractor-trailer rig followed by a Mazda hatchback was headed west.

The driver of the Mazda “veered into the eastbound travel lane, attempting to pass the slower moving [truck], right into the path of the Ford,” stated NSP. The impact diverted both vehicles off the roadway, and the Mazda overturned.

Fields was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was treated on the scene for suspected minor injuries, while a passenger in the Mazda reported no injuries.

State police did not say whether the driver of the Mazda was cited.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.