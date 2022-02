ELKO – A collision involving two semi-trucks blocked the westbound travel lanes of Interstate 80 near Wells on Monday afternoon.

Nevada State Police reported the fatal crash at 3:26 p.m.

“Slow down, use caution, and move over for emergency personnel,” advised the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT did not immediately post a time that the lanes were expected to reopen.

Further details were not available.

