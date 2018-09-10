WEST WENDOVER -- Nevada Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal collision on Interstate 80 at West Wendover.
Shortly before 5 p.m. eastbound traffic was closed for an estimated duration of 1-2 hours, with possible delays for several hours after that.
Westbound traffic is currently allowed in a single lane and motorists should expect delays.
The crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and two passenger cars, reported Lt. Tamrah Jackson.
Additional details regarding this crash will be published when they are available.
