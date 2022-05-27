Fatal crash closes I-80 west of Carlin overnight

ELKO – A fatal crash on Interstate 80 closed the freeway overnight west of Emigrant Pass.

The crash at mile marker 267 near the Beowawe exit was reported shortly before 11 p.m. It blocked both westbound lanes.

The Nevada Department of Transportation was advising motorists to avoid the area Friday morning, or move over for emergency personnel and decrease speed.

Nevada State Police were not immediately available for comment. Unconfirmed reports indicated the freeway was blocked for five hours and multiple ambulances were on the scene.

There were four injury-crashes in northeastern Nevada overnight into Friday morning, according to NSP.

One was reported around 12:30 a.m. at mile marker 173 near Winnemucca. Another was reported at 4:50 a.m. between Elko and Halleck.

An injury-crash on U.S. Highway 93 in southern Elko County was reported shortly before 7 a.m.

