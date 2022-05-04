 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal crash closes Lamoille Highway for more than 2 hours

Fatal crash closes Lamoille Highway for more than 2 hours

Traffic was backed up for miles on Lamoille Highway following a fatal crash Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022.

 CAROL MOTT, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – One person was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on Lamoille Highway that closed the busy commuter route for more than two hours.

The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. on a curved portion of the road between the summit and Jiggs Highway intersection, according to Nevada State Police.

Thousands of vehicles cross the summit between Elko and Spring Creek each day, and workers returning home were blocked until traffic began flowing again shortly after 9:30 p.m. The highway was not fully cleared until around midnight.

The last fatal crash on Lamoille Highway was in November 2018, according to Elko Daily Free Press files. That collision occurred when a speeding motorist in a Honda Civic was pursued by an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy and the Honda veered into oncoming traffic near the Errecart Boulevard intersection. The driver of the Honda was killed.

The Nevada Department of Transportation initiated a traffic study in 2014 following a four-person fatal crash at the intersection with Palace Parkway.

“Tragically, many crashes in the area are caused by speeding,” NDOT reported at the time.

More details on Tuesday’s crash will be posted as soon as they are available.

