Interstate 80

This image from a Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera on Interstate 80 near Wells shows weather conditions at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

 NDOT

ELKO – A fatal crash north of Wells closed U.S. Highway 93 on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lane but both lanes have been closed to traffic, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT estimated the highway would be closed until around 2 p.m.

Details of the accident were not available but the Nevada Highway Patrol reported there was a fatality.

Unconfirmed reports indicated the crash involved two vehicles approximately 14 miles north of Wells.

Foggy conditions were reported across northeastern Nevada for a third day on Saturday. The National Weather Service had posted a freezing fog advisory for southeastern Elko County, south of Wells.

Five vehicles crashed on U.S. 93 on Friday morning, closing that portion of the highway for three hours. No one was injured, according to NHP.

The forecast calls for areas of freezing fog to continue through Sunday night.

