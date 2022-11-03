 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fatal crash east of Tonopah

  • 0
Nevada State Police

EKO – A passenger in a pickup died in a rollover on U.S. Highway 6 in central Nevada.

Nevada State Police were called to the crash site about 73 miles east of Tonopah at 11:26 p.m. Oct 29.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Toyota Tundra pickup truck had been traveling east. “Due to suspected fatigue the driver of the Toyota drove over the centerline, crossed the westbound travel lane and drove off the left side of the roadway," stated NSP. "The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to hit a reflective marker post. The vehicle reentered the roadway and overturned.”

Levi Woodhouse, 43, of Ridgecrest, California, was unrestrained in the vehicle and was ejected. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver was flown from the scene with suspected serious injuries.

People are also reading…

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

0 Comments
0
2
0
6
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko man accused of knife assault

Elko man accused of knife assault

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during …

Divorces

Divorces

Oct. 21Steffanie Taylor and Mark Allen Taylor, married April 12, 2014

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Oct. 24Daniel Thomas Winans, 26, of Spring Creek and Cheyenne Nicole Esparza, 31, of Carlin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden warns election deniers pose threat to democracy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News