Fatal crash east of Tonopah

EKO – A passenger in a pickup died in a rollover on U.S. Highway 6 in central Nevada.

Nevada State Police were called to the crash site about 73 miles east of Tonopah at 11:26 p.m. Oct 29.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Toyota Tundra pickup truck had been traveling east. “Due to suspected fatigue the driver of the Toyota drove over the centerline, crossed the westbound travel lane and drove off the left side of the roadway," stated NSP. "The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to hit a reflective marker post. The vehicle reentered the roadway and overturned.”

Levi Woodhouse, 43, of Ridgecrest, California, was unrestrained in the vehicle and was ejected. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver was flown from the scene with suspected serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.