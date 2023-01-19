Fatal crash north of Ely

ELKO – An Arizona woman died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely.

A passenger was also seriously injured when their Ford F-350 pickup truck went off the road and overturned, according to Nevada State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene near Cherry Creek at approximately 4:46 p.m. Preliminary investigation determined that the pickup “was traveling at a rate of speed too fast for the adverse road and weather conditions, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.”

Ely received more than 15 inches of snow on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Dolores Olivas, 51, of Phoenix was partially ejected from the vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

It was the first fatality of 2023 in the Highway Patrol’s Northern Command East district.

A passenger in the vehicle was unrestrained and completely ejected. The passenger was transported from the scene with suspected serious injury.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.