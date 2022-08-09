Fatal crash north of Eureka

ELKO – A Reno woman died in a single-vehicle crash north of Eureka, according to the Nevada State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene on State Route 278 at 6:51 p.m. July 25.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Ford F-450 flatbed truck driven by Lori Coffield, 59, was traveling south when, for unknown reasons, she allowed the vehicle to drive off the right side of the road about 45 miles north of Eureka.

“The driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise as the vehicle reentered the roadway. The vehicle traveled across the highway, drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned,” state police said.

Coffield was unrestrained and partially ejected from the vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.