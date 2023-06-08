ELKO – A Battle Mountain man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash about 10 miles east of Battle Mountain.

Nevada State Police troopers were called to the scene on Frontage Road 02 near county mile marker 8 in Lander County at 4:54 a.m. June 7.

Preliminary investigation determined that a black Ford Ranger was traveling east on the frontage road in the eastbound travel lane.

As the vehicle was negotiating the curved roadway, the driver drove off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected causing the vehicle to cross over the center lane line, travel across the westbound travel lane, and drive off the left side of the roadway. He overcorrected again and the vehicle subsequently overturned.

NSP said the driver, Arturo Arrellano, 19, of Battle Mountain, was unrestrained in the vehicle and completely ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

“Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash,” troopers stated.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

This was the NSP Northern Command East’s ninth fatal crash for 2023 resulting in 10 fatalities.