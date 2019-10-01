{{featured_button_text}}
Carlin Tunnel West

Emergency vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 at 5:40 p.m. west of the Carlin Tunnels in this image from Nevada Department of Transportation video.

 NDOT

ELKO – Another fatal crash on Interstate 80 in northeastern Nevada was reported Tuesday afternoon, the second in less than a week.

The crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Carlin Tunnels, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“Decrease speed and move over for emergency personnel and vehicles,” stated the Nevada Department of Transportation. “Expect possible delays.”

A second crash was reported in the westbound lanes two miles west of Elko about half an hour later. There were no injuries.

A third crash was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at the same location as the fatal crash.

Yet another crash was reported at 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes two miles west of the fatal crash, according to NHP.

A Sept. 26 crash in the eastbound lanes near Beowawe also resulted in a fatality.

Details were not available from the highway patrol.

