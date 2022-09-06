Fatal crash on Interstate 80 east of Winnemucca

ELKO – A Reno man died when his pickup overturned on Interstate 80 near Golconda.

Nevada State Police troopers were called at 8:39 a.m. Aug. 30 to the scene about 15 miles east of Winnemucca.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a white Dodge pick-up truck, pulling an enclosed U-Haul trailer, was traveling east in the right travel lane. For unknown reasons the driver of the Dodge drove off the right side of the road into the outside dirt shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the left causing the vehicle to overturn,” stated NSP.

Larry Stinnett, 76, was partially ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This was the 24th fatal crash in the Northern Command East district so far this year and the 28th fatality.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.