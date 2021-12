ELKO – Motorists were advised of possible traffic delays Wednesday evening on Interstate 80 east of Elko following a fatal crash.

The wreck near the Halleck exit, about 20 miles east of Elko, was reported at 5:50 p.m., according to Nevada State Police.

“Decrease speed and move over for emergency vehicles and personnel,” advised the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

