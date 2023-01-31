Fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Winnemucca

ELKO – A Fallon woman died Saturday after an SUV she was riding in crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 80 near Winnemucca.

According to Nevada State Police, the Chevy was traveling east during the noon hour in the right travel lane about eight miles east of Winnemucca. A Peterbilt was traveling east directly in front of her.

“For unknown reasons the driver of the Chevrolet hit the right rear of the commercial motor vehicle. The Chevrolet then drove off the right side of the roadway and subsequently overturned,” stated NSP.

Leila Johnson, 75, was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the SUV was transported with suspected serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Northern Command East’s second fatal crash for 2023 and second fatality.

An Arizona woman died Jan. 17 in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely.