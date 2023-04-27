ELKO – An Arizona man died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 12 miles west of Winnemucca at 7 p.m.

Preliminary investigation determined that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling west in the right travel lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to drive off the right side of the roadway onto the dirt shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the left, crossed over the westbound travel lanes, and entered the center median where the vehicle struck a concrete drainage culvert and overturned.

Jeremy Billie, 36, of Chinle was unrestrained within the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to state police.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.