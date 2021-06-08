 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal crash on Mountain City Highway
0 comments
alert top story

Fatal crash on Mountain City Highway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal crash on Mountain City Highway

The driver of this SUV died Saturday afternoon following a crash on Mountain City Highway.

 NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL

ELKO – A driver died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash north of Elko.

Denise Marie Hance, 80, of Reno was traveling south on Mountain City Highway when her SUV went off the right side of the road about 31 miles north of Elko, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Kia re-entered the highway and traveled off the left side of the road, striking a paved driveway and a dirt embankment before overturning.

Hance was transported by helicopter to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

NHP is requesting anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information regarding the crash, to contact Trooper Schwedhelm at 775-753-1111.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.
0 comments
0
5
1
12
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News