Fatal crash on Mountain City Highway

ELKO – A driver died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash north of Elko.

Denise Marie Hance, 80, of Reno was traveling south on Mountain City Highway when her SUV went off the right side of the road about 31 miles north of Elko, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Kia re-entered the highway and traveled off the left side of the road, striking a paved driveway and a dirt embankment before overturning.

Hance was transported by helicopter to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

NHP is requesting anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information regarding the crash, to contact Trooper Schwedhelm at 775-753-1111.

Love 0 Funny 5 Wow 1 Sad 12 Angry 0