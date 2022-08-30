Fatal crash on Mountain City Highway

ELKO – An Elko man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Mountain City Highway.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 10 miles north of Elko shortly before midnight Aug. 10

“Preliminary investigation determined that a yellow Subaru Impreza sedan was traveling south on SR-225 in the southbound travel lane at a high rate of speed with wet road conditions,” stated NSP. “The driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the northbound travel lane and drove off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit an embankment, was redirected to the right, reentered the roadway and subsequently caught fire.”

The unnamed driver was unrestrained in the vehicle and completely ejected. He was transported from the scene with suspected life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Speed and impairment are suspected to be contributing factors in the crash, NSP reported.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.