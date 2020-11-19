Fatal crash on US 50

ELKO – One person was killed and another critically injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 50 in Churchill County.

Preliminary investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol indicates that a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling west when driver allowed the vehicle to leave the highway.

The driver overcorrected while trying to get back onto the highway and the vehicle overturned.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two unrestrained occupants were fully ejected from the vehicle as it overturned.

Jonathan Wade Bowdion, a 37-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia resident, was transported from the scene to Renown Regional Medical Center via Care flight. He was declared deceased at the hospital.

The other occupant was also transported to Renown where he remains in critical condition.

This crash is being investigated by the NHP’s Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 1