Fatal crash on US-93A south of Wendover

ELKO – A Utah man died in a crash on U.S. Highway 93A south of West Wendover.

Nevada State Police reported Thursday that the crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. June 14 approximately seven miles south of Wendover.

Gennady Sarkisov, 45, of Sandy was driving a Suzuki Grand Vitara utility vehicle north when the vehicle crossed over the center line into the southbound travel lane and drove off the roadway to the left. The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate. The vehicle struck a paddle marker, continued back across the roadway, and came to rest on its side on the right side of the roadway.

Sarkisov was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene. An adult passenger was transported for medical treatment with suspected serious injuries.

Both occupants of the vehicle were unrestrained, and impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

