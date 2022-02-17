Fatal crash on US Highway 93 south of Wells

ELKO – Two people died from injuries when their pickup overturned on U.S. Highway 93.

According to Nevada State Police, Brandon Madieros, 33, of Gardnerville was driving north on the highway about 66 miles south of Wells when the crash occurred around 7 a.m. Feb. 4.

Preliminary investigation determined that the 2000 Dodge Ram truck went off the road to the right, then traveled back across both travel lanes before going off the left side of the road and overturning.

“Unfortunately, the driver and passenger were not restrained and were ejected as the vehicle overturned,” stated NSP.

Madieros and passenger Molly Adams, 33, of Lake Elsinore, California succumbed to injuries at the scene and were pronounced deceased.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111. Reference case # 2202-00239.

