ELKO – An Idaho man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash about 10 miles south of Jackpot.

Nevada State Police troopers were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 93 at 4:20 p.m. April 28.

Preliminary investigation determined that a GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling north when it drove off the right side of the road, traveled down an embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest in the dirt right-of-way east of the roadway.

NSP said the driver, Jace Weeks, 25, of Rigby was unrestrained in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash,” troopers stated.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

This was the NSP Northern Command East’s eighth fatal crash for 2023 resulting in nine fatalities.