Fatal crash on US50 west of Eureka

A 48-year-old Eureka man died July 10 when his pickup crashed off U.S. Highway 50 near Eureka.

ELKO – A Eureka man died in a single-vehicle crash just two miles from town.

Nevada State Police were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 50 just west of Eureka shortly after 7 p.m. July 10.

They determined that Chris Nielson, 48, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup westbound when for unknown reasons the truck drove off the right side of the road, striking several marker posts. The driver overcorrected to the left and then to the right, spinning off the road again and traveling up a small embankment before overturning.

Troopers said Nielson was not restrained, and was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

