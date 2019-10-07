ELKO – Northeastern Nevada highways have been the scene of three fatal crashes in a 10-day period.
Two were in Eureka County and one was in Elko County. All three crashes involved male drivers with no passengers.
The first crash on Sept. 26 involved a sports car and a semi. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old Illinois man was driving east on Interstate 80 near the Beowawe rest area when he drove into the back of a tractor-trailer in the slow lane.
The crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m.
The sports car went under the rear of the trailer and stuck to it as the truck driver pulled off the shoulder.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to NHP. The sports car was “most likely” traveling above the posted speed limit of 75 mph, said Trooper Jonathan Goolsby, while the truck was apparently going slower than the speed limit as it traveled up an incline.
Goolsby said investigators are uncertain of the speeds because of how the two vehicles “fused” together after the impact. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors, although the NHP is still awaiting toxicology results.
A second crash occurred Oct. 1 on Interstate 80 just west of the Carlin Tunnels.
An 84-year-old California man was driving east as he approached the right curve ahead of the tunnels. Instead of following the curve his Toyota 4Runner continued straight and went off the left shoulder, Goolsby said. The driver overcorrected, sending the vehicle back across both lanes of traffic and crashing off the right shoulder.
A third fatal crash occurred early Saturday morning on U.S. 50 in Eureka County.
Preliminary investigation shows the driver left the travel lane near mile marker 35, overcorrected and loss control of his vehicle, causing it to roll several times.
Harold “Matthew” Long, 52, of Eureka was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash was reported at 2.51 a.m.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation. Deputies from the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the coroner’s investigation.
A fourth fatality occurred early Sunday morning just across the state line in Utah.
A 63-year-old Salt Lake City man was walking across Wendover Boulevard in the 100 block when he was struck by a car shortly after midnight.
The man was not in a crosswalk, according to the Wendover, Utah Police Department.
Wendover Boulevard was closed for several hours after the incident.
(This article has been corrected from an earlier version that listed the wrong speed limit on I-80 in Eureka County.)
