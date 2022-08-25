 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal motorcycle crash on US-93 north of Ely

A motorcyclist died and his passenger was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Ely.

ELKO – One person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 93 near the Elko-White Pine county line.

Troopers with the Nevada State Police were called to the scene about 53 miles north of Ely at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 7.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a black Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on US-93 in the southbound travel lane. For unknown reasons the rider drove off the right side of the road into the dirt should causing the motorcycle to overturn. The rider and passenger were ejected from the motorcycle,” stated NSP.

Aaron Grandorf, 50, of Las Vegas succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger was transported for medical treatment with suspected serious injury.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

