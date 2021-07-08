Fatal truck crash closes westbound I-80 near Oasis

ELKO – A fatal semi crash on Interstate 80 closed the westbound lanes Thursday afternoon in eastern Elko County.

There have been two semi crashes in the past two weeks on Interstate 80 in Elko County.

Emergency crews were called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the Oasis exit where a rollover crash killed an occupant of the vehicle, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Westbound lanes were closed from Wendover to the Oasis exit, the Nevada Department of Transportation reported.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

Two weeks ago, shortly after 3 p.m. on June 24, the Elko County Fire Protection District was called out to a semi rollover about 10 miles east of Elko. The truck was carrying construction material that spilled, blocking both westbound lanes.

The driver required extrication and was transported to the hospital.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 4 Angry 0