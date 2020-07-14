FBI, Canyon County Sheriff's Office assist ISP with investigation into driver's suicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — A multi-agency investigation is underway into the apparent suicide of a man who was under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 57-year-old man from Battle Mountain, Nevada died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. An Idaho State Trooper witnessed the incident that occurred July 9 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on State Highway 51 northbound on the Duck Valley Reservation in Owyhee County, approximately four miles north of the Nevada border.

Thursday afternoon, an Idaho State Police Trooper was called to assist agents from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs with a DUI investigation. The investigation was the result a citizens 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver. A BIA agent located the subject vehicle, a mid-sized RV with Nevada license plates. Since the investigation was taking place on the Duck Valley Reservation but on a state highway with a non-tribal individual, the Bureau of Indian Affairs contacted the Idaho State Police to assist with the DUI investigation. The driver failed the field sobriety tests. The driver and his dog were the only occupants of the RV.