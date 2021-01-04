FBLA recognizes business owners

ELKO — Two business owners were recently recognized for their continued support of and mentorship to the area’s Future Business Leaders Association, a youth organization led by Tiffany Williams.

“Ogi Deli has been really supportive of our career and student organizations at the different schools,” said Williams, an adviser at Spring Creek High School. “I was introduced to her through a coworker. We started asking her about catering different events for us. She is always great about pricing and she is always on time. They are very professional how they treat us even though we are a student organization. They treat us like a regular business.”

“She did a Basque paella fundraiser for us a few years ago,” Williams said.

“I realize that we all live in this community and coming together and doing things as much as we can is how the entire community gets the benefit,” said Anamarie Lopategui, Ogi Deli owner. “As you know, I was a past teacher and students are where we should be putting a lot of our energy. “I just think this is so kind and the recognition is amazing.”

