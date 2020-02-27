February fires continue to be reported

ELKO – Snow is still melting in the hills around Elko but that hasn’t prevented brush fires from starting.
Firefighters were called out for a second time in less than a week on Wednesday after a blaze was reported in the Elko Summit Estates.
When city and county volunteers responded at 9:48 a.m. they found a large stack of hay bales on fire and flames spreading to surrounding grass and brush.
“Please ensure that when performing a controlled burn on your property, you have a permit and follow your local recommended controlled burn practices,” stated an announcement on the Elko County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page.
Another fire on Sunday in Spring Creek burned eight-tenths of an acre before it was stopped by a “wet spot” where snow had been melting.
A resident on Thistle Lane was burning weeds along his patio during the noon hour when an ember was apparently blown by the wind, igniting grass 60 feet away.
You have free articles remaining.
That resident also did not have a burning permit.
Permits may be obtained by calling 775-738-9960.
Northeastern Nevada continues to see dry weather, particularly in the eastern part of the state.
A prescribed burn that was conducted a month ago at Great Basin National Park rekindled this week.
“A fire crew from Lake Mead National Recreation Area is here overseeing the fire and will remain until the fire is out,” stated an announcement from the National Park Service.
It is 100% contained.
The Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive is open for the first three miles, which is normal for winter conditions. Lower Lehman Creek Campground is closed at this time to provide access for fire crews.
“We anticipate re-opening the campground early next week,” stated the announcement.