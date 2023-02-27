ELKO — Becky Nahnacassia and Meggan Voth were selected as the February Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients.

Nahnacassia, a District bus driver, was nominated by Amy Bailey, a parent of a Spring Creek Elementary School student. Bailey said her son, who is in kindergarten, loves his bus driver and that Nahnacassia has made an important impact on her son’s life.

“My son can’t wait to draw her pictures, and he tells me stories about her all the time. She has taken the time to get to know the kids, relate to them, and build a positive rapport with them. When there was construction in front of the bus stop, she went the extra mile to drop the kids off in front of their houses,” said Bailey. “The fact that my son talks about her as much as he does, tells me she is someone special who has made quite the impact in his life. I’m grateful to have him under her watch and care. She is very deserving of this award.”

Voth is an English teacher at Elko High School. She was nominated by a student who wishes to stay anonymous. The nomination described Voth as being supportive and available to students both academically and emotionally.

“I’ve had this teacher for four years straight, and walking into her classroom has always been a breath of fresh air,” read the nomination. “She is a constant support system for every single student that walks into her classroom. She pushes her students to try as hard as possible on whatever it may be, and encourages them to try new things they might be interested in. She’s not just there for academics but also there for us emotionally. Her class is something I’ve always looked forward to every day and will always have fond memories of.”

This month’s STARS awards are sponsored by Total Eyecare, Keith Frayne with Maverick Gaming, LeeAnne's Floral Designs, and an anonymous donor.

Staff, students, and the general public are all encouraged to nominate a school district employee who demonstrates exceptional performance and commitment to the education of all students served by the district’s schools. The nomination form can be found on the STARS webpage on the ECSD website.