ELKO – February turned out to be one of the wettest and snowiest on record in Elko.
Precipitation for the month totaled 2.51 inches, far above the average mark of 1.69 inches.
Snowfall was measured at 20.4 inches, which is more than three times the average seen in February of 6.4 inches.
The data makes February 2019 the fourth wettest on record, and the sixth snowiest.
The month was also considerably colder than normal, despite warm spells when the highs reach 50 or more degrees at the first of the month and again at the end of the month. The mean temperature of 27.5 degrees was 2.4 degrees colder than the average temperature of 27.5 degrees.
The month of March is also starting out on the wet side. Elko has received .34 of an inch of precipitation so far, which is three times higher than the average amount of .10 of an inch.
The forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of rain and snow showers Tuesday, 80 percent rain on Wednesday, 60 percent rain Thursday, and snow likely on Friday.
Highs will climb to around 50 degrees by midweek before dropping down to the lower 40s by the weekend.
Normal high temperatures during the first week of March are in the upper 40s.
