ELKO – Parcels of federal land are on Elko County’s wish list for transferring from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to county ownership for recreational possibilities in the Elko and Spring Creek area and to address airport concerns in Jackpot.

County Commissioners have approved a resolution and maps to send the proposed land transfers to U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., in hopes they will be added to his Nevada lands bill introduced in May.

Assistant Elko County Manager and Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore said one transfer request is for land north of the shooting range west of Elko, which “will give us more room to expand recreation opportunities.” He said an overland trail could be created for four-wheel-drive vehicles or there could be mountain bike trails.

The second proposal is for land off to the side of the Spring Creek mobile section, also for recreation, Moore said.

If Elko County acquires the land, Spring Creek could annex it for a walking or non-motorized bike trail, according to Spring Creek Association President and General Manager Jessie Bahr. It would also fit in with the SCA’s strategic plan to connect all four tracts within one border.

The third is for pieces of land around the Jackpot airport that “would be nice to have to clear up all our airport issues,” Moore said, telling commissioners this month that there is a patent pending for the BLM land but “this would help to move that process along.”

Moore said in a July 7 email that he doesn’t have the exact acreage for the proposals, but there are maps outlining the sections the county wants transferred.

“We are forwarding the resolution and maps to Mr. Amodei’s office, as well as the rest of our congressional delegation, and we’re hoping they go into the current lands bill,” he said.

Connecting Spring Creek

The Spring Creek Association has looked at acquiring federal land to connect tracts, which is a prerequisite for the sprawling community to ever become something more than a property owners’ association.

Bahr said “it’s smart to prepare for the future” in case the Legislature one day approves state or federal funding.

Although a change in governance “wouldn’t make sense right now,” the process to acquire the land could take years. It would also prepare the association if the Nevada Legislature creates new laws that “might make sense to change to a town” in the future, Bahr explained.

A governance study completed in 2017 showed that the association has few options if their borders remain non-contiguous. They could become a general improvement district or a district for the maintenance of roads.

Connecting Vista Grande Tract 200 with Marina Hills Tract 100, which are currently separated by a strip of federal land, might help the SCA with becoming a town, but only if it makes financial sense for property owners, Bahr said.

The study showed it was less expensive for Spring Creek’s subdivisions to remain under a homeowners association than if it were to become an unincorporated town, she continued. A town might require residents to pay hundreds of dollars in taxes a month for law enforcement and fire departments.

It also might mean tax monies are distributed by Elko County to other unincorporated areas and not remain just for Spring Creek.

Remaining an HOA was also supported by the community when the study and options were presented during a workshop, Bahr added.

An act of Congress

Kelsey Mix, communications director for Amodei, said the current parcels Elko County wants can be added as an amendment to his already introduced bill.

“The lands bill is currently waiting to be heard and marked up, which we anticipate will be soon. Now that Elko County has passed their resolution, we are having an official map made for the requested parcels and drafting accompanying legislative text,” she said.

The resolution requesting the transfer of certain lands in the county by act of Congress states that 73% of Elko County is administered by federal agencies while economic development, “whether for extractive industries, housing, infrastructure, or recreational purposes, depends on access to land currently administered by federal agencies.”

The resolution additionally says that having control of certain lands designated on the maps “would allow Elko County to develop its outlying communities, create recreational opportunities and diversify its economy,” so the county is asking the congressional delegation to introduce legislation directing the transfer of the lands.

Commissioner Wilde Brough asked Moore whether the county should prioritize the three potential transfers.

“I would put the airport first, if we are prioritizing,” Moore said, adding that the transfers would not only help the airport situation but “solve some of our housing problems” in Jackpot.

Commissioner Jon Karr’s motion to approve the resolution didn’t include prioritizing, however.

The lands bill Amodei introduced has the same points in it as one proposed last year, but only the U.S. Navy’s Fallon testing grounds expansion and Lander County land portions passed then and were signed into law.

His Northern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act of 2023, without Elko County’s new proposal, would convey federal lands to Douglas and Pershing counties, the cities of Fernley and Sparks, and the Incline Village General Improvement District.

Preserving the Rubies

The bill also would remove the possibility of any oil and gas leasing on more than 300,000 acres of the Ruby Mountains in Elko County just outside the current wilderness area and create 150,000 acres of wilderness in northern Nevada.

Moore told commissioners in May that the Rubies proposal is a compromise toward getting more federal land transfers for development.

Commissioners initially were upset in May that they hadn’t been consulted about Amodei’s 2023 lands bill, but the congressman disagreed. He told the Elko Daily Free Press they were consulted on earlier versions of the bill, and the new one was similar.