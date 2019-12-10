You are the owner of this article.
Fee changes proposed at Spring Creek Golf Course
SCA Office
Toni Milano

SPRING CREEK – New Spring Creek golf course fee options could be implemented in the spring, offering discounts to regular golfers.

Discounts for prepaid rounds and twilight tee times could be added when the Spring Creek Association board of directors meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Fairway Community Center, 401 Fairway Boulevard.

The fees will “give the community options when purchasing passes,” said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.

Green fees that were increased in 2016 are not being changed, Bahr said.

The golf course is open March 1 through Oct. 31 as weather permits.

The board will also consider raising kiosk fees $10.

The kiosk, located at the roundabout at Licht and Spring Creek Parkway, currently rents for $140 per side, and is used for advertising upcoming Spring Creek events.

“It fills up very quickly,” Bahr said.

For more information, contact Spring Creek Association at 775-753-6295.

