Female body discovered

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office today released a statement concerning the discovery of a body in the Burner Basin area near Spring Creek.
According to the report, the body was found at 1:48 p.m. on March 11. The body has been transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. Once positive identification has been confirmed that information will be released.
"We’ve got to give our investigators a chance to do their job. If we put too much out, that screws them up," said Undersheriff Jim Carpenter. "We’ve got to be mindful of the family and everybody else when we put information out."
Carpenter said he could not reveal any details about cause of death. He said his team will probably receive more information over the weekend.
A tip line has been established at 775-738-7002. The line will be answered between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. until further notice. Outside of those hours, callers are asked to leave a voicemail.