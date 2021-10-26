Female student arrested in school shooting threat

ELKO – A juvenile is facing felony charges after a school shooting threat was posted via social media.

A 14-year-old female high school student was arrested Monday night, hours after an investigation was launched by Elko Police, Elko County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officers and the FBI.

“At around 4 p.m., local law enforcement began receiving reports that someone was threatening to commit a school shooting at Elko or Spring Creek High School,” police said. “The threat came via the social media site Snapchat.”

Schools opened as scheduled on Tuesday, according to the school district, but with a “visible” presence of SROs at each campus.

“Patrol officers will spend more time patrolling near schools located in their assigned areas,” the school district said in a statement release early Tuesday.

Police said they made the arrest at 10 p.m. at the teen's home and she was booked into the Elko County Juvenile Detention Center.

Currently, police are not searching for any other suspects, but they called the investigation "ongoing" as law enforcement analyzes electronic evidence collected from the suspect.

In a screenshot provided by police, the threat alludes to recent acts of vandalism committed at Elko High School and states the poster and her friend “are tired of Elko and Spring Creek High Schools.”

Earlier on Monday, four juveniles were identified by police as suspects in multiple acts of vandalism over the past week, including the EHS building, restrooms at Lamoille Canyon, Johnny Appleseed Park, Elko Skate Park and numerous vehicles and businesses.

The Elko County School District responded to news of the arrest and thanked law enforcement.

“The school district wants to thank the school resource officers involved in the case, the Elko Police Department, the FBI and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response to address this threat,” the district said.

Counselors and others are on hand at both Elko and Spring Creek high schools for students who may need to talk to someone about these events, the district added.

“We know this information may be unsettling,” the district said. “If your student wants to talk with someone, they may connect with a mental health professional at their school, including school counselors, social workers and SROs.”

