ELKO – Elko County’s jail population is well below maximum capacity but some inmates end up sleeping on the floor.

That’s because fentanyl addiction is driving violent behavior and more inmates must be isolated instead of pairing up on cell space, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. Violent inmates have damaged the jail and injured deputies.

“It’s just a huge burden on the county right now,” Undersheriff Justin Ames told Elko County Commissioners. It’s also a safety concern for deputies.

“Eventually we’re going to have to look at a better facility to house detoxing people and to get more close medical [care] provided to the inmates,” he said.

Lt. Doug Fisher reported that Elko County has seen a huge increase in fentanyl overdose deaths in the past year.

A total of 22 drug overdose deaths were confirmed by the end of 2022, which is more than five times the previous year or the year before that. Of those deaths, 17 were attributed by medical examiners to fentanyl or a combination of fentanyl and other drugs.

Fisher said the number could increase, as the sheriff’s department is still waiting for final results on some autopsies.

Ames said the normal capacity at the jail is 211, with most cells holding two people, but mental health cases that must be isolated are cutting into the amount of available cells. Now, when the population is around 140 people, he said “we’re actually having people sleeping on mattresses on the floor.”

Mental health

The jail has been working with mental health professionals to deal with the issues that have been building up in recent years.

“The biggest challenge we’re seeing now through fentanyl and the fact that it is being mixed with other drugs is … the psychotic behavior that comes along with being addicted to this drug,” Ames said. “It really becomes concerning in that we have no way of knowing what to expect on any given person that’s coming inside of the jail. It’s just absolutely psychotic behavior that’s going on for weeks and months.”

While meth withdrawals might take 72 hours, Ames said “what we’re seeing now is the psychotic behavior is lasting up to two or three months.”

“The thing we are seeing with fentanyl that is unique, above the other drugs, is if somebody comes in overdosed on heroin we have prescriptions that we can put them on and help them through the overdose of heroin; the same thing with alcohol. The deputies and medical providers at the jail know what to expect and how to help people through that,” said Ames.

To illustrate the problem to county health officials, he played an edited video from the jail.

“I think it’s important that people see the violent behavior that we’re kind of starting to look at,” Ames said, describing how one inmate kicked his cell door so many times that he bent the door and was able to escape his cell. He was moved to a different block designed for more high-risk inmates “and he actually got motivated enough to completely kick the window out of the cell.”

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza said the inmate shattered the window with his foot, then wrapped a towel around his hand and punched his way out. He was able to crawl out the window and grab a piece of metal, “a metal shank that he was going to use on staff. That’s when the response team was called in to take him into custody again.”

In one instance, Narvaiza said “we ended up with two deputies hospitalized … one of them had to have facial reconstruction surgery, it was such a violent attack.” The other deputy suffered a concussion.

In another instance, Narvaiza said a female inmate bit one deputy and kicked another “in his privates.”

Strained resources

Previously, the sheriff could place very violent inmates in the state prison system but now they are shorthanded and are no longer taking them.

“Until they go through the court process and we can ship them off to the state prison we are stuck with them,” Ames said.

The biggest challenge is the limited number of mental health providers in Elko County. Ames said Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Roberta Andreozzi has been doing an outstanding job handling the jail’s growing caseload, but if the jail has 135-140 inmates, Andreozzi is routinely seeing 35 and sometimes up to 50 of those people.

Ames said inmates can be subdued with medication, “but the problem becomes is eventually they don’t want to take their medication anymore and then the behavior comes back.”

The jail needs more providers who are able to assist.

“It’s horrendously expensive for us to keep doing this stuff but we are ultimately responsible for their well-being, like it or not,” Ames said.

And the problem isn’t limited to adult inmates.

Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Heather Plager reported that “Our mental health, too, is out of control.”

Drug addiction

County officials wanted to know more about the extent of fentanyl addiction in context with previous surges in drug activity.

“Our narcotics guys are running into fentanyl on a regular basis,” Fisher said, explaining that a similar situation happened with black-market heroin following a crackdown on prescription opioids.

“When the doctors can’t write the scripts and just give out pain pills like they used to in the early 2000s when it wasn’t regulated as it is now, is pushing the fentanyl out there,” he said. “They want a stronger high – it’s more money -- and pushes up the black market side.”

It only takes a small amount of fentanyl to cause a fatal overdose.

“They’re molded together with other drugs. We’ve had marijuana test for fentanyl” due to cross-contamination, as well as methamphetamines and cocaine, Fisher said.

When someone is addicted to fentanyl “they’ll do whatever they can to get their next high.”

“The highs fentanyl are giving them are giving them withdrawals, giving them the addiction portion of it to basically fund their bottom line of black market selling drugs,” Fisher said.

Turning to technology

As drug overdose cases soar in Elko County amid the shortage of mental health professionals, law enforcement agencies are turning to technology for help.

Elko Police Department officers have begun using tablets and other mobile devices in the field to connect people in crisis with mental health support. The program was made possible through a grant sponsored by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

County commissioners also recently gave approval for the sheriff’s office to begin the service.

Undersheriff Ames said there will be an iPad in sheriff’s office vehicles and “we’re going to be able to go out and actually provide services in the field to people who are having some sort of mental health crisis, hopefully connect them to services where we don’t have to deal with them on the law enforcement side.”

A mobile therapy van was also recently put into service in Elko by Vitality Unlimited, according to outreach specialist Marianne McKown. Anyone who’s in crisis can call 775-777-8477, including businesses that have someone in crisis show up at their door.

“We deal with the homeless quite a bit,” and the van can be taken out to the city’s humanitarian camp, she said.

Support services

McKown also pointed out that Vitality is the agency people will reach if they dial the new nationwide 988 mental health/suicide hotline.

“Since they have done 988 we have not received any [calls] to my knowledge,” she said. “So, hopefully people will start using that resource and not bog down 911 when they need mental health services.”

The Elko County School District is also getting involved. Elko High School Student Council organized its first Mental Health Week for students, parents and the community this week.

On Saturday a Mental Health Awareness Expo and 5k is scheduled at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Registration for the 5k starts at 8 a.m. with the run starting at 9 a.m. The Expo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nevada Health Centers recently published a Behavioral Health Guide listing providers and services, and the information is updated regularly on their website. The project was completed in a partnership with PACE Coalition, a nonprofit alcohol, tobacco and drug prevention organization. It was funded by a grant from the Community Foundation of Elko County,

For behavioral/mental health services or support, Nevada Health Centers can be reached at 775-738-5850.