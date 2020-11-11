Festival of trees charity partners selected

ELKO -- The Elko Convention & Visitor Authority’s Board of Directors has selected four local charities to receive funding from the 30th annual Festival of Trees auction: Friends In Service Helping (FISH), Great Basin College Child & Family Center, Northeastern Nevada Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and Northeastern Nevada Special Advocates For the Elderly (SAFE).
“The spirit of selecting charity partners is to select groups serving local people,” says Delmo Andreozzi, vice-chair of the ECVA board of directors. “With Covid-19 wreaking havoc on the world, and our community, we should focus on those serving the most vulnerable people.”
After much discussion, the board unanimously agreed on the organizations selected, while commending all applicants for the good work they do in serving the area.
This year’s theme is A Classic Christmas: Celebrating 30 years of the Festival of Trees.
Support Local Journalism
Those interested in contributing an item to the auction can register their donation online at exploreelko.ejoinme.org/donate through Nov. 30. Auction setup will take place Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 with bidding to begin the following day.
The 30th annual Festival of Trees will bring the community together to celebrate an annual tradition in new ways. There will be changes to the event in response to Covid-19 guidance and restrictions to ensure the safety and health of the community and ECVA personnel.
Beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces and festive holiday décor can be purchased through silent auction which will take place online at exploreelko.ejoinme.org/2020. Currently, plans are underway to allow for public viewing of auction contributions Dec. 2-6 at the Elko Conference Center located at 724 Moren Way. Gathering restrictions and mandates will be followed at all times, including masks and social distancing. The event is poised to be entirely virtual if necessary.
The continued support and generosity of Elko residents, business owners and service organizations has allowed the event to grow each year, increasing the benefit to local nonprofits.
Additional information can be found at ExploreElko.com, exploreelko.ejoinme.org/2020 or by calling 775-738-4091.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.