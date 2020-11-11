Festival of trees charity partners selected

ELKO -- The Elko Convention & Visitor Authority’s Board of Directors has selected four local charities to receive funding from the 30th annual Festival of Trees auction: Friends In Service Helping (FISH), Great Basin College Child & Family Center, Northeastern Nevada Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and Northeastern Nevada Special Advocates For the Elderly (SAFE).

“The spirit of selecting charity partners is to select groups serving local people,” says Delmo Andreozzi, vice-chair of the ECVA board of directors. “With Covid-19 wreaking havoc on the world, and our community, we should focus on those serving the most vulnerable people.”

After much discussion, the board unanimously agreed on the organizations selected, while commending all applicants for the good work they do in serving the area.

This year’s theme is A Classic Christmas: Celebrating 30 years of the Festival of Trees.

Those interested in contributing an item to the auction can register their donation online at exploreelko.ejoinme.org/donate through Nov. 30. Auction setup will take place Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 with bidding to begin the following day.