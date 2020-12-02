Festival of Trees event opens

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The selection of trees this year range in theme from “A Classic Storybook Christmas” which pays homage to authors like Charles Dickens and Jane Austen, to a festive Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer themed tree.

Neddenriep said that while there were slightly fewer items donated for the auction this year -- 105 compared to last year’s total of 108 -- it still makes for a great display that is bound to help people get into the holiday spirit.

“What I have seen so far, the contributions that are there are as stellar as ever,” she said.

The local nonprofits that will be benefitting from the event are Friends in Service Helping (FISH), Great Basin College Child & Family Center, Northeastern Nevada Court Appointed Special Advocates, and Northeastern Nevada SAFE (Special Advocates for the Elderly).

Applications to be one of the featured nonprofits are opened in September, and a board of directors looks at the impact potential funding from Festival of Trees could have for them.

“This year, going through that discussion and reviewing applications they really focused on what organizations and what programming were going to serve the most vulnerable groups impacted by the pandemic,” Neddenriep said.