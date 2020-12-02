Festival of Trees event opens

ELKO — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Elko Conference Center, as the 30th annual Festival of Trees opened Wednesday morning.
“It is a very exciting annual event that the community looks forward to year-round,” said Katie Neddenriep, convention and visitors authority executive director.
For the past three decades, it has been an Elko tradition for local individuals and businesses to donate Christmas décor and decorated Christmas trees to be auctioned off for local charities in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Neddenriep said there are 105 different items that people can bid on. While the event has traditionally been a silent auction with in-person bidding, the coronavirus pandemic forced the center to make some changes to the 2020 edition of the Festival of Trees.
“We contracted with an online platform called Greater Giving, so the auction is all online,” she said.
Those interested in placing a bid can do so at https://ecva2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse. Bidding officially closes at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Moving the bidding online gives everyone an opportunity to bid on their favorite items, even if they are currently under quarantine and cannot leave their home. Another change to this year’s program is that all items must be picked up by the winner. There will be no delivery service.
The selection of trees this year range in theme from “A Classic Storybook Christmas” which pays homage to authors like Charles Dickens and Jane Austen, to a festive Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer themed tree.
Neddenriep said that while there were slightly fewer items donated for the auction this year -- 105 compared to last year’s total of 108 -- it still makes for a great display that is bound to help people get into the holiday spirit.
“What I have seen so far, the contributions that are there are as stellar as ever,” she said.
The local nonprofits that will be benefitting from the event are Friends in Service Helping (FISH), Great Basin College Child & Family Center, Northeastern Nevada Court Appointed Special Advocates, and Northeastern Nevada SAFE (Special Advocates for the Elderly).
Applications to be one of the featured nonprofits are opened in September, and a board of directors looks at the impact potential funding from Festival of Trees could have for them.
“This year, going through that discussion and reviewing applications they really focused on what organizations and what programming were going to serve the most vulnerable groups impacted by the pandemic,” Neddenriep said.
While admission to view the Christmas trees is free, this year the public is asked to download tickets for the display from Eventbrite to ensure that no more than 50 people are gathered in the building at one time.
Neddenriep said her favorite part of Festival of Trees is seeing the community come together in a festive spirit around the holidays.
“I love looking at the auction contributions and seeing the spirit of giving and celebration that our community pulls together,” she said. “When you go through and you look at the items that have been contributed, you can tell people have put a lot of thought into what they are contributing and I think there is a lot of pride that goes into the contributions to this event each year.”
