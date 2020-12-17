Festival of Trees raises $27,000 for local charities

ELKO -- This year’s Festival of Trees auction raised $27,000 for distribution to the four charity partners selected by the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority board of directors.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Friends in Service Helping (FISH), Great Basin College Child & Family Center and Northeastern Nevada Special Advocates for the Elderly (SAFE) were each awarded $6,750 Thursday.
“The Festival of Trees is a wonderful annual event showcasing the generosity of the Elko Community,” Katie Neddenriep, executive director of the ECVA, said.
The Elko Daily Free Press reported earlier in December that there were some changes to the annual event as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While the event has traditionally been a silent auction with in-person bidding, an online bidding platform was utilized this year in place of the live bidding. There was also no delivery service this year.
This year’s theme was “A Classic Christmas: Celebrating 30 Years of The Festival of Trees.” The public could view the auction items in-person and online Dec. 2-6 at the Elko Conference Center.
The ECVA had anticipated fewer contributions this year due to negative economic impacts resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and continued restrictions on events and gatherings. In anticipation of a smaller event, fewer charity partners were selected compared to previous years and while total funds raised were down, the charity partners selected received awards comparable to recent years.
Neddenriep said there were 105 different items up for bid this year.
“I can’t think of a better way to get into the Christmas spirit and demonstrate what this season is about,” she said. “The Board selected great organizations serving many needs throughout the community to benefit this year, and the Elko community didn’t disappoint.”
“Thank you all for making the 2020 Festival of Trees a success and helping our community end the year on a positive note,” Neddenriep added.
Next year’s Festival of Trees theme will be “My Favorite Things." For more information, call 775-738-4091or visit www.ExploreElko.com.
