Festival of Trees raises $27,000 for local charities

ELKO -- This year’s Festival of Trees auction raised $27,000 for distribution to the four charity partners selected by the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority board of directors.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Friends in Service Helping (FISH), Great Basin College Child & Family Center and Northeastern Nevada Special Advocates for the Elderly (SAFE) were each awarded $6,750 Thursday.

“The Festival of Trees is a wonderful annual event showcasing the generosity of the Elko Community,” Katie Neddenriep, executive director of the ECVA, said.

The Elko Daily Free Press reported earlier in December that there were some changes to the annual event as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While the event has traditionally been a silent auction with in-person bidding, an online bidding platform was utilized this year in place of the live bidding. There was also no delivery service this year.

This year’s theme was “A Classic Christmas: Celebrating 30 Years of The Festival of Trees.” The public could view the auction items in-person and online Dec. 2-6 at the Elko Conference Center.