Blaze in old Sugarloaf burn scar

The U.S. Forest Service posted a video Tuesday of a new fire burning in the old South Sugarloaf Fire burn scar.

ELKO – More storms moved through Elko County on Tuesday afternoon, a day after lightning sparked a 2,300-acre blaze in the Cortez Mountains.

The Horse Fire east of Mount Tenabo was started Monday afternoon by lightning. Federal resources responded with a dozer, engines and a hand crew. No structures were threatened and full containment was expected soon.

National Weather Service radar showed thunderstorms northwest of Elko on Tuesday afternoon. A new 75-acre fire was reported north of Wilson Reservoir, where a nearby blaze burned an estimated 100 acres on Monday.

A fire south of Taylor Canyon burned a third of an acre.

The U.S. Forest Service also reported a small fire in the Fawn Creek area near Mountain City. It was burning inside the Sugarloaf burn scar. Eight smokejumpers and one hand crew were on the scene.

The South Sugarloaf Fire burned 237,000 acres last September.

More thunderstorms were developing west of Austin late Tuesday afternoon.

After a break in the weather on Wednesday, more storms are expected in northeastern Nevada on Thursday and Friday.

